Assam: AASU calls for candlelight vigil in support of Sonam Wanchuk’s protest

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Extending support to Sonam Wangchuk’s protest and condemning the government for forcibly removing him from the hunger strike site at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has called for a statewide candlelight vigil across the state on Sunday evening.

According to a statement issued by AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon, the district units of the organisation will organise candlelight programmes at public places in every district headquarters on Sunday evening in solidarity with the non-violent democratic movement led by educationist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The AASU leaders said that, leaving aside differences in opinion or ideology, Wangchuk’s hunger strike is concerned with issues linked to the future of crores of students across the country. Referring to the alleged NEET question paper leak and the activities of “question paper mafias”, AASU said such incidents have eroded the confidence of the younger generation in the education system and driven several students to take their own lives in different parts of the country.

The organisation said, in this context, that educational reforms and greater accountability of the authorities concerned have become essential, while expressing solidarity with Wangchuk’s peaceful democratic movement.

AASU further urged the government not to treat the issue as a question of arrogance and instead open the door for dialogue. There should not be any hesitation in discussing an issue connected with the students’ future. Instead of doing so, the government reportedly resorted to forcible removal of Wangchuk from his protest site. The AASU termed such action condemnable.

Reiterating its demand, AASU said the government should resolve the issue through discussions, stressing that the country’s students deserved a secure future and that peaceful democratic movements should be respected.

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