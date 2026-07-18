Abhijit Dipke Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike After Sonam Wangchuk Is Hospitalised

Guwahati: Today, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke began an indefinite hunger strike shortly after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police.

Announcing his decision in a post on social media platform , Dipke said, "I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now."

Today, Wangchuk was taken to the hospital around 7:30am after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast. Delhi Police said the decision was made on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court.

After the police action, Dipke alleged that he had been assaulted and briefly detained by Delhi Police during what he described as a crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. He claimed that the authorities used force while removing Wangchuk from the protest site.

Delhi Police, however, maintained that Wangchuk had been shifted solely to ensure he received essential medical care. The police said the transfer was carried out in accordance with the High Court's directions and appealed to protesters to vacate the protest site peacefully.

Wangchuk has been observing an indefinite hunger strike since 28th June in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students allegedly linked to the controversy.

Dipke's announcement came as demonstrations continued at Jantar Mantar. Activists associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA), including Neha, Aameen and Manish, also continued their hunger strike following Wangchuk's hospitalisation, reaffirming their commitment to the ongoing protest.