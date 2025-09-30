Assam: AASU demands probe into economic offences linked to Zubeen Garg’s case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma has demanded that alongside the ongoing investigation, a parallel inquiry into economic offences be launched. Speaking on the Adyashraddha of Zubeen Garg, he said the CID had already registered a separate case against Shyamkanu Mahanta, but the demand now extended to Siddhartha Sharma, who should also face investigation for alleged financial crimes.

Sarma questioned the utilization of government funds provided to Mahanta for organizing festivals and called upon the government to publish a white paper comparing the funding received against the investments brought into Assam through the Northeast Festival. He stressed that the utilization certificates of these funds must be thoroughly verified by investigative agencies to ensure transparency and accountability.

Sarma further said that for the past 11 days, everyone has been hoping that the news was false and that Zubeen Garg will still be alive for the future generations which also reflected on the overwhelming presence of people at his residence and cremation site, noting that no one could have imagined such scenes. He said the unprecedented turnout demonstrated that Zubeen’s legacy would be carried forward by the new generation, and that justice must be delivered by bringing the accused to court and ensuring punishment. He added, only then would the late artiste would truly receive justice.

He further urged the government to explain why Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma had not yet been traced despite they are going live on Facebook, questioning whether negligence or the government doesn’t want them to be arrested.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya added that even though Zubeen Garg was no longer physically present, he remained an inseparable part of Assam’s soul, a truth that the people would continue to uphold.

