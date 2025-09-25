All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) demands Bogibeel bridge be renamed after Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday demanded the government to rename Bogibeel bridge after legendary musician Zubeen Garg.

“We demand Bogibeel bridge to be renamed Zubeen Garg bridge because he was a bridge between the people and cultures of North and South bank,” said Rupjyoti Borthakur, Dibrugarh district President AASU.

He said, “Zubeen Garg was the cultural icon of Assam, who believed in love and cultural unity. Dedicating the Bogibeel bridge in his name will be a symbolic tribute to him,” Borthakur said.

