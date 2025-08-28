Assam: AASU to launch year-long programme to mark Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has announced a year-long programme to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The decision was taken at AASU’s state executive meeting held on August 26 and was formally announced at a press meet on Wednesday. Several of the programmes will be jointly organized with the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust.

As part of the celebration, a statewide tribute ceremony will be held on September 8, followed by a special event, Uddipana, at the statue of Dr. Hazarika at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati.

At every district headquarter AASU district unit will organize a tribute ceremony where 100 participants, including students, artistes, women and citizens, will come together to render Hazarika’s iconic song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” as a collective tribute. On the same evening, AASU’s regional units, along with local residents, will light lanterns in honour of the music maestro.

The Uddipana programme will also feature performances by the best singers from a selected college in every districts, best singer of university youth festivals, and selected colleges from Guwahati, all presenting Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal songs.

To mark the centenary year, AASU will also bring out a souvenir, featuring writings from 100 eminent personalities of Assam who had known Bhupen Hazarika closely. An open quiz competition on the life and creations of the legendary singer will also be organized, with prize money at Guwahati.

Among other initiatives, the Union announced that “Rang Tulikar Eta Din” will be observed at all district headquarters. In collaboration with the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, AASU will also conduct drawing competitions in every regional unit, inter-school elocution contests at district headquarters, inter-college quiz competitions across districts headquaters, and review sessions of Hazarika’s immortal songs in universities.

Through these events, AASU aims to pay a fitting tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, ensuring that his songs and vision of humanity continue to inspire future generations.

