Assam: Achievements in Ayush Sector Highlighted, Press Conference Held in City

GUWAHATI: The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), a pioneering research institute with a NABH hospital on Ayurveda & NABL lab from the Northeast India under the Ministry of Ayush, organized a press conference to highlight the achievements in the Ayush sector in the first 100 days of new union government on Wednesday.

Director of Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Dr Dinesh Baruah, said, “The Ministry of Ayush has been focussing on overall improvement in quality patient care with multiple programmes as well as campaigns. In the first 100 days of the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry organized more than 14,000 health camps catering to geriatric patient care. With continuous support from the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Pratap Rao Jadhav, our ministry continues to reinforce its commitment to enhance quality of life through Ayurveda, contributing towards enriching the Ayush eco-system. At our CARI centre in Guwahati, we have also been focussing on improving and upgrading the quality patient care with newer facilities like Northeast’s First dedicated Panchakarma block, inaugurated earlier this year by the then Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. It has witnessed tremendous response from people as more than 4,500 patients received therapeutic treatment in the first 100 days at Panchakarma Block. The centre also boasts of the region’s first Pharmacology and Chemistry Laboratory which was also dedicated to the nation earlier this year. Both the centres were completed in record time of two years since foundation stones were laid in February 2022 by Sarbananda Sonowal.”

The CARI has established healthcare centres in various districts including PHC Barighat, Amranga in Kamrup; Nakhla Model Hospital in Jagiroad, Morigaon; Dhula MPHC in Darrang; Nasatra PHC in Barpeta; Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Sonitpur and Bikali Model Hospital in Dhupdhara, Goalpara and a first referral centre in Lumding in Hojai district. There were a total of 30,253 beneficiaries in the last year 2023-24. This year the number of free health camps beneficiaries was 7,079 and the total number of camps was 63. In last 100 days total beneficiaries in OPD of AHC and Health Camp is 2910 and total 19 health camps are organized by all seven centres. All these camps are organised by the AHCs of the surrounding areas which provide medicinal health facilities to a large number of people, stated a press release.

