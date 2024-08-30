Assam: ADRE 2024 for Grade III, IV posts Scheduled from September 15

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The written examination of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), 2024, for the recruitment of Class III and Class IV posts will be held on September 15 and tentatively on September 29 and October 27, 2024. Approximately 18,50,000 candidates have applied for various Class III posts, and approximately 13,70,000 candidates have applied for various Class IV posts.

The advertisement for analogous posts for Grade IV was issued on October 30, 2023, by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Class-IV Posts, and the advertisement for Class-III posts was issued by the SLRC for Class III Posts on October 27, 2023, respectively.

The SLRC for Class III Posts has fixed the examination date for Grade-III posts as follows: On September 15, examination for Paper-III for HSSLC level posts; on September 29, examination for Paper-IV of bachelor’s degree level posts; and also the Paper-V for the posts of HSLC level (driver) posts.

SLRC for Class IV Posts has fixed the examination date for Grade-IV posts as follows: On October 27, examination for Paper-I of HSLC level posts, including ITI-passed; Paper-III for Class VIII-passed posts.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination for the HSSLC level posts under the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Class III posts, to be held on September 15, 2024 (Sunday), can download their admit cards for the written examination by logging onto the websites of the Government of Assam (www.assam.gov.in) and that of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (www.site.sebaonline.org) from 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2024. The candidates will have to download and take a printout of their admit cards by using their application number and password used while filling up the forms for applying for the posts. It was further brought to the notice of all concerned that the following items are prohibited items and are not allowed in the examination hall: i. Any book or paper; ii. Mobile phones, calculators, or any electronic gadget; iii. Any objectionable materials.

Moreover, candidates will have to keep all his or her belongings and materials outside the examination centre at their own risk. Further, there will be no provision for deposit of the above items, etc., it was informed in a press note.

Candidates have been directed not to bring any prohibited items with them. Violation will lead to disqualification as well as attract legal action. Any candidate found using unfair means or violating the above or any of the examination rules shall be disqualified and action taken against him or her, according to a communication from the secretaries of both the SLRCs.

