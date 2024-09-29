Assam: AdTU celebrates two faculty members joining world’s top 2 percent scientists

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) announced that two of its faculty members, Dr. Saikat Sen, Professor & Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, and Dr. T V V L N Rao, Professor & Dean, Faculty of Engineering, have been recognized among the world’s top two percent scientists in the prestigious Stanford University ranking, as released by Elsevier in 2024.

This remarkable achievement is a declaration to the relentless dedication, innovative research, and academic excellence demonstrated by Dr. Sen and Dr. Rao in their respective fields. Their contributions not only advance knowledge but also reflect the commitment of AdtU to fostering a culture of research and inquiry.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Saikat Sen and Dr. T V V L N Rao for this well-deserved recognition,” said Dr. Prof. NC Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of AdtU. “Their achievements highlight the quality of education and research at our university and further enhance our reputation on the global academic stage.”

The Stanford University ranking evaluates scientists based on various metrics, including citations and the impact of their research, placing Dr. Sen and Dr. Rao among an elite group of scholars making significant contributions to their disciplines.

AdtU authorities said that it continues to support its faculty in pursuing groundbreaking research that addresses contemporary challenges and contributes to the advancement of knowledge globally, a press release said.

