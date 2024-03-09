Assam Agricultural University, Guwahati holds "Capacity Building Training-cum-Input Distribution" on Poultry Breeding in Baksa (BTR) district

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Research (Veterinary), Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Khanapara, Guwahati, organized the "Capacity Building Training-cum-Input Distribution" programme under Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) 2023-2024 of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Poultry Breeding at Suagpur, Baksa (BTR) district, on March 7.

The Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker, Bishwajit Daimary, graced the occasion and addressed the farmers. He emphasised the scope and potential of the livestock and poultry sectors and how farmers can generate extra income by practising livestock and poultry farming.

Dr. Mihir Sarma, the principal investigator of the project and scientist, welcomed all the members and farmers to the programmememe, discussed the objectives of the programmememe in detail, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati: State zoo-cum-Botanical Garden recovering from Corona jolt

Also Watch: