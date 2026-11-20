STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Agriculture Department and the Department of Posts, Assam Circle, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to improve the transportation and quality testing of agricultural inputs across the state. The agreement was signed at the Directorate of Agriculture in Khanapara by Director of Agriculture Dr P. Uday Praveen and Director of Postal Services (HQ), Assam Circle, Bipasha Singla.

Under the partnership, India Post will use its Speed Post service to transport samples of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides collected from different parts of Assam to designated testing laboratories. The agreement also includes Address Masking to maintain sample confidentiality and a Book Now Pay Later facility to simplify booking and payments.

The initiative is expected to reduce transportation delays, particularly for samples collected from remote areas, and help laboratories conduct quality assessments more promptly. It will also strengthen the department's ability to identify substandard and adulterated agricultural inputs and take appropriate regulatory action.

The improved testing mechanism is expected to protect farmers from financial losses, poor crop performance and reduced productivity caused by inferior-quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. It will also support timely intervention and promote the use of quality agricultural inputs.