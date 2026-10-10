World Postal Day marks start of National Postal Week with focus on digital services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: World Postal Day was observed across Assam on Friday, marking the beginning of National Postal Week 2026 under the Assam Postal Circle, with India Post highlighting its ongoing efforts to modernise postal services through technology, digital platforms and innovative delivery systems.

Addressing the media at Meghdoot Bhawan in Guwahati, Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) of Assam Circle Sachin Kishore said the Department of Posts is observing National Postal Week from October 9 to 15, with this year's World Postal Day theme being "World Post Day: One Postal Network, Infinite Possibilities."

He said the week-long programme would highlight the department's efforts to make postal services more accessible, convenient and responsive to the evolving needs of citizens.

As part of its modernisation drive, India Post is developing N-Gen Post Offices and Jan Sewa Connect Post Offices to provide modern and inclusive service facilities. Digital platforms such as the Dak Sewa App and Dak Mitra App are also helping citizens access postal services more conveniently. The celebrations will focus on financial inclusion, digital empowerment, mail and parcel services, philately, and technological innovation across the postal network.

World Postal Day was observed on October 9, highlighting the role of postal services in connecting people, communities and businesses. Fun with Philately Day will be observed on October 12, followed by Financial Inclusion and CCS Day on October 13, Mails and Parcels Day on October 14, and Technology and Innovation Day on October 15.

The programmes aim to showcase India Post's contribution to financial inclusion, the preservation of postal heritage, efficient delivery services and the adoption of technology to improve public service delivery.

Highlighting another major development, Kishore said India Post had launched Assam's first drone-based postal delivery service as part of a pilot initiative to explore the feasibility of drone-based last-mile delivery.

The pilot project was initially launched in Himachal Pradesh and Assam. The initiative aims to improve postal connectivity and delivery efficiency, particularly in areas where conventional transportation can pose challenges. Under the project, 40 locations in Assam have been identified for drone-based postal delivery.

In Assam, the selected locations fall under Hajo Sub Post Office, Nagarbera Sub Post Office, and post offices in Dhemaji and Cachar districts. Each post office is expected to cover 10 locations under the initiative.

According to the CPMG, drone delivery services have already commenced at 27 locations, marking progress in the implementation of the project.

The initiative is expected to strengthen last-mile postal connectivity and demonstrate how emerging technologies can supplement the department's existing delivery network.

Kishore said National Postal Week would also provide an opportunity to showcase India Post's transformation into a modern, technology-enabled and citizen-centric organisation while continuing its long-standing role in connecting communities and delivering essential services across the country.

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