Assam: AJP welcomes Gauhati HC verdict quashing Pranab Doley's NSA detention

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday welcomed the Gauhati High Court's decision to quash the National Security Act (NSA) detention order against land rights activist Pranab Doley.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the verdict reaffirmed the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. They criticised the government for invoking the NSA against Doley, arguing that the law should not be used to suppress democratic protests or silence citizens.

The leaders questioned who would be held accountable for the decision and how Doley would be compensated for the 118 days he spent in detention. They also demanded answers from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the alleged violation of Doley's constitutional rights.

The AJP said criticism of the government and demands for rights could not be treated as crimes in a democracy. It expressed support for Doley's struggle for justice.

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