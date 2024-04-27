Assam: Amit Shah To Hold Roadshow In Guwahati On April 29 Ahead of 3rd Phase Polls

GUWAHATI: Amidst the election mood gripping the length and breath of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to hold a massive roadshow in Guwahati on April 29th.

The event featuring Amit Shah is expected to attract a large number of supporters and it is intended to reach out to the electorate just ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the Union Home Minister's visit to Guwahati on April 29.

Providing insights into the event's arrangements, the Assam CM revealed that the grand roadshow will take place between the Cycle factory-Lal Ganesh area of the city.