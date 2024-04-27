Assam: Amit Shah To Hold Roadshow In Guwahati On April 29 Ahead of 3rd Phase Polls

GUWAHATI: Amidst the election mood gripping the length and breath of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to hold a massive roadshow in Guwahati on April 29th.
The event featuring Amit Shah is expected to attract a large number of supporters and it is intended to reach out to the electorate just ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the Union Home Minister's visit to Guwahati on April 29.
Providing insights into the event's arrangements, the Assam CM revealed that the grand roadshow will take place between the Cycle factory-Lal Ganesh area of the city.
CM Sarma said that the roadshow will be meticulously planned so as to ensure the grandeur of this event while minimizing traffic disruptions in the vicinity.
Notably, the Guwahati parliamentary constituency will go to the polls during the third phase scheduled on May 7.
Sitting MP Queen Oja has been snubbed by the BJP this time around and the saffron party has instead fielded a new face for this crucial seat in the form of Bijuli Kalita Medhi who will be up against Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami.
Meanwhile, the Congress is planning to improve its chances in Assam's northeastern region by sending party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in important areas like Barpeta and Dhubri.
Kharge will hold a press conference in Guwahati on April 27, where the Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami is competing against the BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi.
After the press conference, Kharge will address a public meeting in Barpeta. Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Dhubri on May 1.
