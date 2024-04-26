Assam: Negligence in Voters' List Sparks Outrage Among Elderly Citizens in Assam Elections

GUWAHATI: As Assam's parliamentary elections unfold across five constituencies, concerns over disenfranchisement have emerged, casting a shadow over the democratic process. In Baghjap village of Jagiroad under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the exclusion of around 80 elderly individuals from the electoral roll at the no. 151 polling station has become a focal point of dismay and disillusionment.

Among those affected are elderly voters who have diligently exercised their franchise in previous elections. Shockingly, even the name of a respected Mouzadar from the area has been omitted from the voters' list, exacerbating the sense of disenfranchisement and marginalization felt by the community.

The exclusion of these individuals has sparked outrage among senior citizens who had eagerly awaited the opportunity to participate in the democratic process. Their absence from the voters' list has left them feeling marginalized and deprived of their fundamental right to vote, particularly during what is considered the highest festival of democracy.

Discussions within conscious circles have revolved around the reasons behind the omission of these individuals from the voters' list, despite their status as living, eligible voters. The incident underscores the urgent need for the Election Commission to address discrepancies and ensure that all eligible voters, regardless of age or status, are able to exercise their democratic rights without impediment.

As voters continue to flock to polling stations to assert their democratic rights, the exclusion of these elderly individuals serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and shortcomings that persist in the electoral process. It demands swift and effective action to rectify the situation and uphold the principles of democracy.

In response to the outcry, local authorities have promised to investigate the matter thoroughly and take corrective measures. However, for the affected individuals and their community, the damage to their faith in the electoral process may prove lasting.

Efforts to rectify the situation are underway, with calls for greater transparency and accountability in the management of electoral rolls. As Assam's parliamentary elections proceed, the incident in Baghjap village serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of safeguarding the democratic rights of all citizens, regardless of age or status.