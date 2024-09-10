Assam Among Top 5 States in BJP’s Membership Drive: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: “Assam is among the top five states in BJP’s membership drive with 13 lakh enrollment in a week,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the ongoing BJP primary membership drive in a meeting held at the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan. The BJP membership drive started on September 2, and it will be completed by September 25.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma said, “Till September 9 in Assam, 12,90,279 memberships were enrolled, and Assam’s position is among the top five states in the membership drive in the country. Last year, the state BJP membership was 18 lakh. We hope that we can cross it this time.”

He further said, “Though earlier membership was 18 lakh, we couldn’t locate 2 lakh to 2.50 lakh members. Many of the members didn’t have phone numbers, and we couldn’t reach them. But this time around, we will conduct a manual drive in the places with no Internet connectivity.”

In the meeting, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, state BJP general secretary and conveyer of the primary membership drive, Pallab Lochan Das, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, the ward members of every ward, and party members were present.

Also read: Assam: BJP Holds Workshop on Membership Drive in Towbhanga, Led by Central Executive Member Dr. Ranjan Kumar Gogoi (sentinelassam.com)