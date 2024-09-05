Assam: BJP Holds Workshop on Membership Drive in Towbhanga, Led by Central Executive Member Dr. Ranjan Kumar Gogoi

JAMUGURIHAT: A workshop on the membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party was held on Wednesday at the public auditorium located at Mising Gaon, Towbhanga. The workshop convened by the North Naduar Mandal BJP was held at booth number 88 with the president of the Naduar Mandal BJP, Jayanta Bora, in the chair. The programme was attended by Dr. Ranjan Kumar Gogoi, a central executive member of the party. Addressing the party workers, Dr. Gogoi forwarded some organizational techniques to party workers to strengthen the organizational setup of the party at the grass-roots level.

The workshop was attended by Padeshwar Mili, central executive member of the Gana Shakti party, Raju Chintey, member of Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), Pallabita Sarma Mahanta, chairman of Jamuguri Town Committee, Khemraj Chetry, Nitumani Bora, Ajit Payeng, and Kishor Dahal, besides other party workers.

