Guwahati's Public Transport: Rules Exist, But Where's the Accountability?

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati's public transport system continued to face enforcement challenges despite regulations governing auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and green city buses, raising questions over accountability and road discipline.

According to 2025 figures from the District Transport Office (DTO), Kamrup (Metro), the city had around 2,900 e-rickshaws, 2,800 auto-rickshaws, 3,386 buses, 7,500 taxis and 1,445 maxi taxis.

The DTO made fare meters mandatory for non-app-based auto-rickshaws and said operators could face fines for failing to use them. However, an auto-rickshaw driver admitted that although he had installed a meter, he did not use it, citing weak enforcement and concerns over the prescribed fare of Rs 10 per kilometre.

E-rickshaws also operated without designated routes, as the DTO had yet to finalise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). An official said the department was preparing the SOP, after which designated routes would be prescribed. Drivers, however, expressed concern that restrictions on movement along highways and city roads could affect their livelihoods. One also alleged that app-based e-rickshaws enjoyed greater freedom of movement.

For green city buses, the DTO said the District Commissioner had already issued an SOP and authorities took action, including licence seizures, against violations. A security personnel at the DTO premises said authorities detained around three to four buses daily. However, drivers alleged that parked vehicles often obstructed designated left lanes, forcing them to move right and face action.

The contrasting accounts highlighted concerns over the consistency of enforcement and the practical difficulties faced by transport operators.

With thousands of commercial passenger vehicles operating across the city, commuters continued to face uncertainty over fares, routes and road discipline. The issue raised questions about whether existing regulations were being enforced uniformly by the authorities.

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