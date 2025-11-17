Assam Approves CAS Promotions for 2,049 College Teachers and Librarians

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Higher Education Department of Assam has approved Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions for 2,049 teachers and librarians serving in Provincialised colleges and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Model Degree Colleges across the state. The decision follows the approval granted in the Cabinet meeting held on November 13. According to the notification issued by the Office of the Director of Higher Education (DHE), Assam, the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had recommended the promotions during meetings held on September 24 and October 31. The CAS recommended by the committee as per the points of the promotions will take effect from the date of issuance of the official notification by the appointing authority and those eligible for subsequent promotions; seniority will be counted from the date of eligibility but will not carry any financial benefits.

