Assam: Arun Kumar Chaudhary joins as General Manager of NFR (Construction)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Arun Kumar Chaudhary, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC's 1988 batch, has taken over as the General Manager of N.F. Railway (Construction). Before joining as the General Manager of N.F. Railway (Construction), he worked as the Principal Chief Engineer of Eastern Railway from June 2023 onwards. As General Manager/Construction, he will be in overall charge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of N.F. Railway, i.e., all north-eastern states, including Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

He worked as the Executive Engineer at the Flash Butt Plant at Gonda from January 1992 to September 1996 and as the Senior Divisional Engineer of the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway from March 2000 to June 2002. During his service period, he worked in the Research Designs and Standard Organisation (RDSO) as a Director/Research from March 2007 to March 2010 and Director/GE/Civil, B&S, from June 2002 to 2004. He also served as the Dy. Project Director at Beira, Mozambique, from August 2004 to March 2007 and had the responsibility for the reconstruction of a 710-kilometre railway line.

During his tenure at Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) as General Manager (GT) from October 2010 to November 2011, he was in charge of the geotechnical investigation of the Udhampur-Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link project in Jammu & Kashmir. As the Chief Project Manager at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited from November 2011 to December 2012, he executed the works of gauge conversion of a 264 km long section between Lucknow and Pilibhit in the North Eastern Railway and new line doubling of 66 km long between Utrahtia and Rae Bareli in the Northern Railway. He also worked as Chief Engineer/Construction of East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, from March 2015 to April 2017 and constructed a 154-kilometre-long new railway line between Talcher and Bimlagarh and a 174-kilometre-long new doubling line between Talcher and Sambalpur. As a Chief General Manager/Civil at Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON), from May 2017 to March 2018, he worked on the project of speed raising on the railway line between the New Delhi and Howrah routes of 1525 km and for the development of terminals and major yard remodelling at the Shalimar and Santragachi terminals of South Eastern Railway.

He also held other postings, like Chief Engineer of the North Eastern Railway, from April 2018 to July 2019, and took the initiative for mechanised maintenance of tracks and land management. He also served as Chief General Engineer of South Central Railway, Secunderabad, from July 2019 to May 2023, where he worked for the preparation of a unified standard schedule of rates (IRUSSOR-2019), exclusively for railway bridges, formations, and tracks for the first time for Indian Railways.

