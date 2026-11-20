STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has reopened the online portal for form fill-up of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2027, from November 19 to November 23.

In a notification, the Board informed all heads of registered schools that the portal would remain open during this five-day period to enable schools that have not yet completed the form fill-up process to do so. The Board has fixed November 30, 2026, as the last date for submission of examination fees. Schools concerned have been directed to complete the form fill-up process within the stipulated deadline.

The notification also instructed heads of institutions to ensure that candidates' bank details are updated on the portal, wherever this has not yet been done.

Meanwhile, the Board has provided a checklist correction facility on the form fill-up portal to allow schools to rectify errors in students' details. The correction facility will remain available until December 5, 2026.

The Board has categorically stated that no further extension of the deadlines will be granted under any circumstances, urging all concerned schools to complete the necessary formalities within the specified dates.