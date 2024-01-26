Assam: National Girl Child Day celebrated at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: The National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Wednesday at Dibrugarh University. Bal Raksha Bharat jointly organized the event with the Centre for Social Work Studies, Dibrugarh University, wherein distinguished guests, Prof. Sarat Kakoty, Vice Chancellor, (i/c) Dibrugarh University, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University, Soumi Guha Halder-Manager, Programme Campaign & Communication, Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children), Kritanjali Kashyap, Manager of Assam Project Implementation Office Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children) were present.

A total of 58 participants gathered where the students of Dibrugarh University, girl child from various tea gardens and child champions were present.

Prof. Sarat Kakoty, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University said, “We educate children to unlock their potential. However, in rural areas, about 25% of students can’t even read a textbook meant for grade three students when they reach grade eight, and 50% of students can’t do basic math. It’s important to note that being literate doesn’t just mean being able to read and write. It also means being able to think critically and creatively. Both men and women should have equal opportunities to be educated so that they can contribute to the country’s GDP. We should also strive to advance in technology and follow a path of development.”

Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University as a guest of honour said, “Today is National Girl Child Day, and we need to reflect on why it’s necessary to celebrate this day. In a populous country like India, it’s crucial to educate both men and women to build a strong nation. Unfortunately, in states like Bihar, the female sex ratio is very low because parents often prefer male children over female ones. This leads to an imbalance in the sex ratio. To address this issue, the government of India has taken initiatives like the Beti Padhao Aur Beti Bachao scheme to save girl child. He urges all the girls present to become self-sufficient and take responsibility for their lives. We need to fight against all odds and work towards building a society where men and women are treated equally. Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India, broke the dominance of males in political participation. It goes to show that nothing is impossible. Girls should learn all the necessary skills to become economically independent. With this in mind, the difference between men and women will disappear from society. We should not demoralize ourselves by thinking that we cannot achieve great things just because we come from a rural and poor family.”

Prof. Nitul Kumar Gogoi Chairperson of Centre for Social Work Studies of Dibrugarh University appraised Bal Raksha Bharat as the nation observes National Girl Child Day today, but Bal Raksha Bharat celebrates it every day. He believes that today, the future of girl children looks brighter.

Soumi Guha Halder-Manager - Programme Campaign & Communication, Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children) spoke on the significance of National Girl Child Day. The Ministry of Women and Children’s Welfare Board has been celebrating this day every year on January 24 since 2008.

According to the National Family Health Survey, nearly 32% of girls in Assam are getting married before the legal age, and a majority of them are pregnant. She emphasized the importance of equity and equality and mentioned that the government of India has introduced various schemes to uplift women’s conditions to a certain extent. To achieve skills, self-confidence, financial independence, and opportunities, the support of male members of every household is essential.

Adolescent girls tend to drop out of school due to a lack of sanitary facilities and separate toilets for girls. However, the government has taken initiatives to build proper sanitary facilities with separate toilets for both genders. We need to speak up for our rights and opportunities like “Ek Mouka Hume Bhi Do” to eliminate such inequalities.

