Assam: Authorities Issued Advisory for Chhath Puja in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: As Chhath Puja celebrations approach, authorities have issued an extensive advisory outlining essential guidelines to ensure a safe, secure, and environmentally sustainable experience for devotees. The detailed advisory encompasses 23 Dos and 12 Don’ts to facilitate smooth and peaceful festivities.

Necessary permission should be secured for puja ghats from police authorities, with respective jurisdictional police stations issuing such permissions. Local administration and police should collaborate to ensure all safety and security measures.

A medical team should be kept on standby to handle emergencies. A list of sufficient volunteers (both male and female) should be provided to manage puja ghat affairs. The list should be shared with the nearest police station in advance. Separate entry/exit barricades should be set up to regulate crowds effectively.

Proper installation of CCTV cameras should be ensured around the ghats for surveillance, in consultation with police. A Control Room/Help Desk should be established at the ghats to assist visitors. Sufficient lighting arrangements should be provided at the ghats and surrounding areas, with power backup facilities.

A designated area should be reserved for emergency access and evacuation. Cleanliness must be maintained by keeping the ghats and surrounding areas clean throughout and after celebrations. Proper waste disposal should be ensured. Fitness certificates for ghats should be provided including electrical fittings and sound systems, in advance.

Rules for loudspeaker use, ensuring volume remains within permissible limits must be followed. Biodegradable materials for ghats to protect the environment should be used. Fire safety should be ensured. Adequate arrangements for drinking water for visitors and devotees should be made.. Should adhere to traffic rules, avoiding unnecessary road blockages and coordinating with local police for procession routes. Authorities should be informed of VIP visits by notifying local police in advance of expected VIP or high-risk dignitary visits. Public announcement systems should be used to alert people about pickpockets, chain snatchers, and suspected objects.

People should refrain from forcefully collecting donations or contributions. Overcrowding, which could lead to safety issues should be prevented. Bursting firecrackers during celebrations should be avoided. Parking within 100 meters of ghats should be prohibited. Using plastic or non-biodegradable materials should be avoided. People should refrain from defacing public walls/property/natural objects with posters/banners. Exceeding noise limits with loudspeakers should be avoided. Devotional songs should only be played, without display of vulgarism. By adhering to these guidelines, Chhath Puja celebrations will be safe, secure, and environmentally sustainable, providing a peaceful experience for devotees.

