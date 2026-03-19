Assam Authorities Order Printers to Label All Election Materials

Authorities in Assam have issued a directive to all printing presses and publishers, requiring them to strictly follow legal provisions that govern election-related printed materials ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections.
The notification instructs all concerned entities to comply with Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Also Read: Assam: Nagaon Completes First Phase of EVM Randomisation
Under Section 127A, the name and full address of both the printer and the publisher must be clearly printed on all election-related materials.
The requirement covers a wide range of printed content, including pamphlets, posters, banners, and handbills used in election campaigning.
Officials said the directive is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the campaigning process, and at preventing the circulation of unauthorised or misleading printed content during the election period.
Authorities have made clear that failure to follow the guidelines could result in legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act.
Stakeholders across the printing and publishing industry have been urged to cooperate fully with the directive, with officials emphasising that adherence to these norms is essential for the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections.