Assam: Badruddin Ajmal requests Amit Shah to closely monitor Indo-Bangladesh border activities

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to closely monitor the activities at border areas and inside the country in view of the situation emanating from turmoil in neighbouring Bangladesh.

On Monday, Ajmal wrote to Amit Shah regarding this issue. In the letter, Ajmal said, “I would like to applaud the Government of India’s decision to form a panel to ensure the safety of Indians in Bangladesh and to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) arising out of the turmoil in Bangladesh. As per the report, the Committee, headed by ADG, Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command, will keep communicating with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh. This is indeed a welcome and commendable step that will help Indians as well as people from minority communities in Bangladesh. I hope our government will convince the caretaker administration of Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, to ensure the restoration of peace and safety for all human beings living there, irrespective of their nationality, caste, creed, and religion.”

“Furthermore, I request you to kindly put the security forces on high alert in Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) areas in Assam, West Bengal, and Tripura, as some evil forces may try to take advantage of the current tense situation for creating hostility and animosity between the two countries. I request you to take stringent action against such individuals and groups to maintain a peaceful environment in border areas,” Ajmal added.

He further stated, “Some ill-intentioned people and groups are constantly trying to use the unfortunate situation in Bangladesh to trigger communal tension in our country. They are active on digital and social media platforms to spread enmity among the communities by supplying hateful posts and videos, which pose a threat to the communal harmony of the country. I request you to kindly take action against such hate mongers to ensure that Bangladesh’s situation will not be used to cause communal tension in our country.”

