Assam: Ban single-use plastics on campuses; UGC to varsities, colleges

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged higher education institutions (HEIs) to amplify their efforts in tackling the pervasive issue of single-use plastics on their campuses through a ban.

This initiative, the UGC said, is crucial not only for protecting the environment but also for safeguarding human health, addressing waste management challenges, combating climate change, and promoting economic sustainability. “Implementing such a ban can catalyse a transformative shift towards the adoption of more sustainable materials and practices, ultimately benefiting both our planet and society as a whole,” a letter from GMC to all vice chancellors and principals of the country, including those of Assam, said.

“As we all recognise, the urgency to reduce our reliance on plastic, particularly single-use plastics, has never been more critical. The detrimental effects of these materials extend far beyond immediate convenience; they pose severe long-term challenges that threaten our environment, public health, waste management systems, and involve significant cleanup costs. It is imperative that we take decisive and immediate action to phase out single-use plastics from our daily lives,” the letter said.

The UGC said that HEls play a vital and multifaceted role in addressing this pressing issue. “They not only educate students on the importance of environmental stewardship but also engage in impactful research that fosters a deeper understanding of sustainable practices. By connecting with local communities and encouraging activism, HEls can cultivate a sense of ethical citizenship among their students and faculty, ultimately contributing to a more informed and socially responsible society,” the letter added.

