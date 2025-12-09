Assam Bartajivi Sangha demands journalist pension announcement in December

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Bartajivi Sangha has urged the State Government to announce the names of the selected beneficiaries for the Journalist Pension scheme within the ongoing month of December. The organization raised the demand during an executive meeting held today.

In a statement issued by president Madhusudan Medhi, vice-president Anjan Kumar Sharma and secretary Mukut Raj Sharma, the organization expressed concern over the delay in declaring the pensioners’ list. They stated that the Journalist Pension Selection Committee, in its meeting on August 7, had shortlisted 20 retired journalists for this year’s pension and forwarded the list to the government for approval.

Journalists across the State expected the announcement by August 15, but the government has not yet released the names of the selected pensioners. Assam Bartajivi Sangha criticized the government’s slow response and demanded that the list be officially declared within this month.

The Journalist Pension scheme was introduced in Assam in 2017, with provisions to offer pensions to 20 retired journalists each year. As per this calculation, 180 journalists should have received the benefit so far. However, only 140 journalists have been granted pension to date. The organization fears that due to administrative delays, beneficiaries may once again be deprived this year.

Assam Bartajivi Sangha has appealed to the Chief Minister, the Minister of Information & Public Relations and the department concerned to ensure the immediate announcement of the pending list of pensioners.

The meeting, chaired by president Madhusudan Medhi, also saw the organization opposing the new labour laws. Additionally, the Sangha demanded reserved seats for journalists in long-distance trains. A delegation is scheduled to submit a memorandum to the Chairman of the Railway Board in New Delhi on December 10 regarding this demand.

During the meeting, national vice-president Phanidhar Das was appointed Chief Election Officer, while national secretary Biswajit Das was named Election Officer for conducting the organisational elections. It was also announced that the next session of the organization will be held in Nalbari in February.

Secretary Mukut Raj Sharma addressed the session, which was attended by national vice-president Phanidhar Das, state vice-president Anjan Kumar Sharma and executive members Aswini Barua, Prashanta Modak, Navanita Kalita, Tarani Charan Kalita, Sonadhar Deka, Hemanta Barman, Pradip Barman and Kishor Kumar Sharma.

Also Read: Assam Government Announces Literary Awards and Pensions