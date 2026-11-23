STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two men from Chaygaon in connection with a break-in at Ganesh Nagar and recovered cash and other items from their possession. The arrested accused was identified as Jabbar Ali (30) and Meher Ali (29). Police said both confessed to breaking into the premises and stealing Rs 30,000 in cash, besides removing the hard disk of the surveillance system. During the operation, police recovered and seized two portable gas blow torches and Rs 19,000 from the accused.