STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police have arrested three persons in connection with a house-breaking incident reported from Bongaon following a detailed investigation involving technical analysis.

Police identified the first accused as Nur Mohammad (23), a resident of Lakhipur, who was subsequently arrested. Two others, identified as Sanowar Hussain (31) and Majidul Khan (19), were also apprehended in connection with the case.

During the operation, police recovered several stolen items from their possession, including a mobile phone, a bell metal utensil, a wire cutter and 5 kg of copper wire.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.