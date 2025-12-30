KAAC eviction process: Identified encroachers to get 15-day notice

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a significant step toward resolving the long-standing land dispute in Karbi Anglong, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Dr Tuliram Ronghang, on Monday announced plans to initiate eviction measures following a high-powered committee meeting held in Diphu.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Dr Ronghang stated that the KAAC will file an affidavit in the Gauhati High Court on January 5, 2026, in compliance with court directions in pending cases related to Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands.

He further informed that eviction notices will be issued from December 30, 2025, giving identified residents a 15-day period to vacate the land. However, the eviction process will exclude 339 individuals who have filed writ petitions before the Gauhati High Court, as action against them has been stayed pending judicial adjudication.

The decision follows outcomes of the tripartite talks held on December 26 involving the Assam government, the KAAC, and Karbi representatives. Key commitments from the meeting included the cancellation of trading licences issued to non-tribals, fencing of vacant grazing reserves, and the clearance of disputed and departmental lands.

Youth leader and activist Litsong Rongphar, representing protesting organizations, also addressed the media, acknowledging the government's assurances on licence cancellations, eviction drives, and fencing of grazing reserves. "We will consult with our community to evaluate whether these measures adequately address our demands to safeguard indigenous rights," he said.

