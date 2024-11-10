Assam: Beautification Projects by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority in Limbo

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati’s once-promising beautification initiatives have fallen into disarray, leaving residents frustrated and concerned. Projects led by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) have been neglected.

Artworks and green spaces symbolizing Guwahati’s aspirations now lie abandoned. PWD officials acknowledged maintenance issues, stating, “We have planted bushes on dividers; there are few locations where there is work. We’ll look into it.” Broken promises and barren landscapes have replaced initial enthusiasm.

Residents express disappointment with inconsistent upkeep. Areas earmarked for planting trees and bushes are now barren. “Why can’t they celebrate the city throughout the year?” questioned one resident.

The increased urbanization is also impacting Guwahati’s climate, with residents noticing erratic weather patterns and rising pollution levels. “The hollow promises of green dividers and roadside plantations have amounted to nothing,” remarked another citizen. “The city is becoming stark and barren, with fewer trees to absorb pollution, making it a more hostile place to live.”

“We see brief glimpses of how beautiful the city could be during festivals, but after that, it’s back to the same crumbling walls and dead plants,” said a resident.

Citizens demand a consistent approach to urban beautification and environmental protection. The lack of ongoing maintenance is evident, with previously green patches turning into dust-covered, neglected spaces. “Maintaining the city’s beauty shouldn’t be a seasonal effort for festivals,” said a concerned resident. “We need a sustainable approach that fosters pride and contentment for those who live here.”

Guwahati’s expanding urbanization, with numerous flyover projects, raises concerns about tree felling and environmental degradation. The loss of green cover exacerbates pollution and climate issues.

