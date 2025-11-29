Assam becomes first state to roll out Measurement Collection Unit (MCU) system for criminal tracking 

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam has become the first state in India to implement the Measurement Collection Unit (MCU) system under the Criminal Procedure Identification Act, 2022, marking a major leap in forensic integration and scientific policing.

The newly introduced MCU mechanism expands the scope of biometric and forensic data maintained in police records. Earlier, police databases stored only digitized fingerprints. With the MCU system, authorities now collect and preserve DNA profiles, retina scans, full-body measurements, and other advanced identifiers in a unified and secure digital format. Police forces nationwide will be able to access the data, strengthening inter-state crime detection and investigative coordination.

Additional Director General of Police Munna Prasad Gupta said the initiative signifies a transformative shift towards technology-driven policing in Assam. He noted that the MCU facilities are designed to ensure habitual offenders and repeat criminals cannot evade identification during investigations.

Officials said MCU units have already been set up in all district headquarters, positioning Assam as a frontrunner in the country’s forensic and digital policing landscape. They added that the system is expected to significantly aid probes into crimes, particularly those involving women and children, as DNA profiles of accused individuals will also be systematically preserved.

Authorities believe this scientific and data-driven approach will enhance accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in identifying criminals, ultimately helping curb recurring criminal activities across the state.

