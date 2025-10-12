Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sends relief materials to flood-hit Darjeeling

Guwahati: Amid the severe floods and landslides wreaking havoc in Darjeeling, West Bengal, the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its support to the affected people by sending five truckloads of essential relief materials.

Incessant rainfall over the past several days has caused massive devastation across Darjeeling, disrupting normal life and inflicting immense suffering on residents. Expressing solidarity with the distressed population, the Assam BJP, under the initiative of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the cooperation of State President Dilip Saikia, organized the relief effort.

The consignment, comprising vital supplies for flood victims, was ceremoniously flagged off today from the State BJP Headquarters—Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan—by Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. The event was attended by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, State BJP Vice-President Rekharani Das Boro, State Secretary Ratul Sharma, and Assam Financial Corporation Chairman and BJP Media Convenor Rupam Goswami, along with several party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Goswami said the initiative was part of the party’s continued commitment to serve people in times of crisis. “Service and organisation are the guiding mantras of the BJP. Standing beside every distressed citizen of the state and the nation is our moral and sacred responsibility,” he said, adding that the party stands ready to extend further assistance as needed.

Also Read: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to begin Silchar civic body poll campaign from Tuesday

Also Watch: