NFR evacuates 782 passengers after Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment at Digaru

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) arranged a relief train to evacuate passengers of the Kolkata-Sairang Express after its locomotive and five coaches derailed at Digaru railway station on November 11. All stranded passengers were accommodated in the relief train within four hours of the incident, and it departed for Sairang at 11.30 am.

The 22-coach train was carrying around 782 passengers, including 216 in the affected coaches. The derailment occurred at about 6.54 am while the train was entering a loop line to give precedence to another train. No casualties or major injuries were reported, a press release said.

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