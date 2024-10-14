Assam: BJP Surpasses 40,000-Member Target in 92 Assembly Seats, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 92 Assembly constituencies in the state surpassed the target of enrolling more than 40,000 people for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing membership drive.

In an X post on Sunday midnight, CM Sarma wrote, “With the sustained hard work of our Karyakartas, we have enrolled 40,000 members in 92 Assembly constituencies. Karimganj North joins the list today.”

Assam BJP has fixed a target for each Assembly seat in Assam to enrol more than 40,000 people as members of the party.

There are 126 Assembly constituencies in the state, and the ruling BJP has been inching towards achieving the target.

The BJP has also been aiming to have 60 lakh members for the party.

According to CM Sarma, the total figure for BJP membership in the state stands at 58,57,068 and Assam tops the state with the highest members for the party in the entire country.

BJP leaders in the state have been laying emphasis on youth, who are aged between 18 and 25 years, in the membership drive.

CM Sarma earlier said, “Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar in making them members of our party. I urge the block-level workers to emphasize including youths in the BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in future.”

Meanwhile, B.L. Santhosh, the BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), had said that Assam is leading in the membership drive for the party in the country, enrolling 85 percent of the target.

He earlier wrote on X, “As #BJPSadasyata2024 Abhiyan enters the second phase, @BJP4Assam leads with enrolling 85 percent of the target, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 75 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 70 percent, Gujarat at 70 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 65 percent, Uttarakhand at 65 percent, Arunachal Pradesh at 65 percent, and Tripura at 60 percent of the target. Congratulations to all-state teams.” (IANS)

Also Read: Over 53 Lakh Members Joined BJP in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (sentinelassam.com)