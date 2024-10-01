Over 53 Lakh Members Joined BJP in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: More than 53 lakh members have enrolled in the state BJP, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. CM Sarma attended the review meeting of the party membership drive held at the state BJP headquarters, Atal Vihari Bajpayee Bhawan, on Monday.

After the meeting, talking to the media, CM said, “Over 53 lakh members have joined the BJP family in Assam, making the state foremost in this drive. As of now in Assam, 85 percent of the membership target has been met.”

He further said, “We have also taken another internal target so that in every constituency, the enrolment of members through the membership drive is more than 40,000. Till now, in the 71 assembly constituencies of the state, we have enrolled more than 40,000 members in each constituency. We hope that we will be able to enrol 40,000 members in 90 assembly constituencies by October 9, 2024. Dibrugarh district is among the top districts across the state in the enrolment process. In Upper Assam, less than 40,000 members have been enrolled in two to three constituencies.”

“In the Lok Sabha constituencies of the districts Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Diphu, the membership enrolment is lacking. The previous year saw the enrolment of 18 lakh members in the state BJP, whereas this year, over 53 lakh members were enrolled. Hence, this year’s membership drive is better than the previous year,” the chief minister added.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, convenor of the membership drive and general secretary Pallab Lochan Das, state BJP organization general secretary Ravindra Raju, and state BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi attended the review meeting. The meeting discussed the points of the membership drive and its regulation in the districts with the district presidents of each district and the in-charge of every assembly constituency.

State BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said, “After the conclusion of the online membership drive, the process of the offline membership drive will commence.”

