Assam BJP to Hold Executive Committee Meeting on July 10

GUWAHATI: The state committee of the BJP will hold its second executive committee meeting of the year on July 10 in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and a few national leaders of the party.

All BJP MPs, ministers, MLAs, presidents of all BJP morchas, district presidents of the party, district in-charges and co-incharges, spokespersons, and panellists of the party will take part in the executive committee meeting of the party.

Meanwhile, the party will continue the plantation drive 'Ek ped maa ke naam' that began on June 23, coinciding with the death anniversary of the party's ideologue, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and conclude on July 6, Dr. Mukherjee's birth anniversary. The party constituted a three-member committee for the plantation drive.

