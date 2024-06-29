Assam Education Department Seeks Vacant Teacher Posts for Upcoming Recruitment Drive

Guwahati: The state education department has sought details of vacant posts for teachers in government and provincialized schools in the state. The vacancy details are being sought to ensure the sufficiency of subject-wise teachers and to maintain the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) through appointment.

The department is getting ready to start a fresh recruitment process for teachers as well as non-teaching staff. In this connection, the Director of Elementary Education, Assam, has issued a letter to all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) seeking details of vacancies for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teachers to be submitted by July 1. The letter also instructs the DEEOs to provide vacancy details for Grade III and IV posts in education offices at the district and block levels.

The vacancies relating to LP and UP school teachers include assistant teachers, science teachers, Hindi teachers, Manipuri language teachers, Assamese language teachers, etc.

Meanwhile, the Director of Secondary Education (DSE) instructed all Inspectors of Schools (ISs) to submit the vacancy positions of Graduate Teachers (GTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) of government and provincialized schools due for retirement between April 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024. The replies from the ISs are awaited.

Earlier, the DSE sought the details of GTs and PGTs due to retire by March 31, 2024. Accordingly, it was found that a total of 1526 posts of PGTs were scheduled to be vacant by that date, of which 102 posts were in government secondary schools and 1424 posts were in provincialized secondary schools. The recruitment process for these vacant posts has already started.

Also Read: Assam CM Sarma Exposes Mark Manipulation Nexus at Gauhati University; Police Launch Investigation

Also watch: