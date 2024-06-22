Tezpur Hosts State-Level Celebration of 10th International Yoga Day with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tezpur: Tezpur’s Church Field was the venue for the state-level celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day, attended by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Emphasizing the theme, ‘Yoga for Individuals and Society,’ the Chief Minister highlighted yoga’s role in harmonizing the mind and body, balancing thought and action, and fostering a unified sense of restraint and perfection.

Dr. Sarma praised yoga as a transformative practice that promotes health and inspires a happy, peaceful life. He urged the younger generation to embrace yoga, pranayama and meditation for their well-being.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has significantly showcased the strength and potential of Indian civilization to the world. Dr. Sarma noted that the 5,000-year-old Indian Sanatan civilization has numerous positive aspects that were not adequately highlighted before Modi’s advocacy. The Prime Minister first emphasized the importance of yoga at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, leading to the declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day by the UN General Assembly on December 11, 2014.

Since 2014, International Yoga Day has been celebrated globally. The Chief Minister highlighted Ayurveda and yoga as key components of the Ayush medical system and noted the increasing interest in yoga worldwide, including as a field of employment. He mentioned that many youths from the United States come to India for yoga training, and the practice has gained popularity, with a growing interest in compound and naturopathic medicine in India.

The event was also attended by Minister Keshab Mahanta, Minister Ashok Singhal, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, 4 Corps GOC Lt. General Manish Eri and other dignitaries.

