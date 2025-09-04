Assam: BJP vows peace and development in BTR ahead of BTC polls

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on forming the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), pledging peace, security, and inclusive development across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

On Tuesday, BJP candidates filed nominations for 30 constituencies, while on Wednesday, thousands of party workers intensified their campaign to connect with the people of BTR.

In a statement, state BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami recalled the historical milestones that shaped Bodoland politics, beginning with the 2003 Bodo Accord initiated under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Union Home Minister L.K. Advani, which led to the creation of the BTC under the Sixth Schedule. He further highlighted the 2020 BTR Accord signed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which united all Bodo organizations.

Goswami credited the BJP-led Assam Government and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for establishing peace and stability in the region, which had long been plagued by ethnic conflict. “Through administrative reforms and infrastructural expansion, the government has brought visible transformation to Bodoland,” he said.

