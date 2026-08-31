Assam BJP workers listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in booth level

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP workers across the state on Sunday listened to the 137th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at more than 25,000 booths under 433 mandals across 39 organisational districts.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma listened to the programme at the BJP State Headquarters under Booth No. 187 of Rajdhani Mandal in the Dispur Assembly Constituency of Guwahati Metropolitan District. More than 500 party workers were present at the programme.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia attended the programme at Booth No. 169 under Bahini Mandal in the New Guwahati Assembly Constituency.

According to Assam BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, lakhs of party workers participated in the statewide programme. The 137th episode was listened to at booth-level programmes organised across the state, reflecting the party’s organisational outreach at the grassroots level.

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