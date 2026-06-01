Lakhs of BJP Workers Across Assam Tune In to PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s widely acclaimed monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, was broadcast across the country including Assam on Sunday. In a statement, BJP Media Panellist Amal Narayan Patowary stated that lakhs of BJP workers across more than 25,000 booths in 433 mandals spread across all 39 districts of Assam listened to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the programme with party workers in New Delhi, while State BJP President Dilip Saikia joined BJP workers in Kolkata to listen to the broadcast.

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