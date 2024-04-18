Assam: BJP’s national president JP Nadda to address three rallies today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP’s national president, JP Nadda, will arrive in Guwahati on April 18 for a one-day visit to the state. His visit came close on the heels of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on April 16 and 17. On April 17, the Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Nalbari in support of AGP’s Barpeta Lok Sabha candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

A statement issued to the media by the state BJP’s media convener, Dewan Dhrubajyoti Maral, said, “The massive response shown to the public rally at Nalbari addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks volumes about the possibility of the BJP winning the people’s mandate in this Lok Sabha poll. And the BJP’s national president, JP Nadda, will pay a one-day visit to Assam tomorrow, when he will address three public rallies in the state.”

According to the statement, Nadda will address the first rally at Kokrajhar Green Field in support of the NDA candidate for the Kokrajhar Parliamentary Seat (ST), Jayanta Basumatary. He will address another rally in support of the BJP candidate for Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency, Dillip Sakia, at Danda Saharia High School Playground at Bheragaon. He will address the third rally at Dudnoi Public Playground in support of the BJP’s Guwahati parliamentary candidate, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.”

According to sources in the state BJP, the party has made all preparations for these three rallies.

Meanwhile, after the end of the campaign for the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll today, the BJP workers have flocked to their respective Lok Sabha constituencies to poll in the second and third phases.

