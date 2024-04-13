Nagaland Lok Sabha Election: BJP President JP Nadda lands in Dimapur

KOHIMA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda arrived in Dimapur in Nagaland on Saturday.

Nadda will speak at an important NDA rally in Chumoukedima District in Nagaland. His visit is a major effort to boost the BJP’s election campaign in Nagaland, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP president is in Nagaland shows that the BJP is concentrating on getting support and encouraging people to vote before the elections.