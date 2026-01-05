Assam Book fair records book sales of Rs 6.30 crore in 12 days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the first Sunday of the New Year, the Assam Book Fair, Guwahati, held at the playground of the Assam Veterinary College, Khanapara, turned festive with a huge gathering of book lovers. The fair is jointly organized by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association in line with the state government-declared “Year of Books”.

On this first Sunday of 2026, writers, readers, teachers, students and book lovers from Guwahati and different parts of the state braved the winter chill to spend a memorable day amidst books at the fair. By evening, the fairgrounds turned into a sea of people. From the moment the gates opened in the morning until late at night, a continuous stream of visitors created a vibrant and lively atmosphere at the Khanapara venue.

The organizers informed that book sales at the Assam Book Fair, Guwahati, have touched nearly Rs 6.30 crore in the 12 days since December 24, 2025.

