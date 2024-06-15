Assam: Chandrapur student body demands scientific construction of road

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The approach road to Chandrapur College and Chandrapur Senior Secondary School from the Narengi-Bhakatpur State Highway remains covered with a layer of muck during the rainy season, giving the users of this road a nighmarish experience. The Chandrapur Anchalik Chatra Santha staged dharna on the road today in support of their demand for the construction of the road in a scientific way.

In a statement, the general secretary of the student body, Saurav Das, said, “This road doesn’t have any drains on either of its sides. Rainwater from the nearby hills, laden with red soil, runs over the road freely as and when it rains. Teachers, students, and others have to suffer the worst during the monsoon.”

The president of the student body, Nitul Kalita, said, “The PWD has not taken any measures to construct this road despite our repeated appeals to the Chandrapur Development Block, Chandrapur Gaon Panchayat, and the district administration. We have also moved our local MLA, Atul Bora (senior). He also paid no heed to our plea. We demand Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the PWD portfolio, and local MLA Atul Bora to construct the road scientifically; failing which, we will be compelled to block the state highway.”

