Assam: We’ll take strong measures against tax evaders, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government is cracking the whip on tax evaders in the state. Although the government has plugged loopholes in the system, tax evaders are continuing with their designs.

The components of the state tax revenue are: sales tax, agriculture tax, excise duty, land revenue, stamp duty, motor vehicle tax, profession tax, electricity duty, entertainment tax, GST, etc.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with officials concerned and discussed the matter of increasing tax collection and plugging the loopholes still existing in the system so that tax evasion can be minimized. “In the coming days, we will take strong measures against those evading state tax and excise tax,” the CM said.

In the last few years, the state’s own tax resources have increased, following the simplifying of processes, strict monitoring, and increased vigilance. The collection of tax and non-tax revenue in 2016–17 was Rs 16,432 crore, which has increased in 2023–24 to Rs 37,012 crore.

Official sources said that with the help of IIT Hyderabad, data analytic capabilities are being developed in the Commissionerate of Taxes to check tax evasion. A major highlight of the past year was the extensive crackdown on evasive activities, with more than 13,000 illicit liquor cases registered and 3,000 arrests made.

Sources said there are still some lacunae existing in the excise department, forest department, transport department, etc., due to which tax evasion is continuing somewhere or another. Although online processes have been introduced in these departments, people continue to exploit any loophole left in the system to continue tax evasion.

Sources said that in the Mines and Minerals Department, it has been noticed that there is no foolproof mechanism to realize the arrears from the defaulting agencies and persons. In this regard, the government is planning to introduce new legislation with stringent provisions to realize the arrears promptly so that the department can add to its revenue collection. The Revenue Department’s collections have been increasing impressively with a slew of measures in this direction, they stated.

Sources said the government has taken up new schemes for the socio-economic development of the state. Due to this, there is a necessity for the government to increase its own resources. So, there will be stricter action on tax evaders towards this end. State domestic product, commonly known as state income, is one of the prime indicators used to measure the economic development of a state. Higher economic growth helps make the lives of people better. Assam is constantly performing better to achieve this, the sources emphasized.

