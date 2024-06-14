Massive Student Protest in Golaghat Against Felling of Century-Old Trees for Road Widening

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Students in Golaghat erupted in massive protest against the felling of century-old trees by the district administrationin the name of road construction. Over the past few days, the district administration has been chopping down trees to widen the roads in Golaghat town, and in the process, several trees more than a hundred years old have already been felled. On Wednesday, the district administration started to cut down the large century-old trees on the roadside near Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School. Seeing this destruction, school teachers and students vehemently raised their voices in protest. Leaving their classrooms, thousands of students came out onto the road and besieged the spot where the trees were being felled.

At time when various nature-loving organizations, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and environmental conservationists, have been seeking to create public awareness about ecological balance by planting saplings, it is reprehensible that the public works department in Golaghatis on a tree felling spree in the name of urban development without any discussion whatsoever with local residents and stakeholders. Sadly, a large number of precious trees hitherto flourishing for more than a hundred years, have already been chopped down.

