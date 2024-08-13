Assam: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka felicitated on his arrival in his home state

“Nagrik Abhinandan” organized

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka is being felicitated on his arrival in his home state Assam for the first time after assuming office as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. In this sequence, a “Nagrik Abhinandan” programme for Governor Ramen Deka was organized at Parshuram Seva Sadan in Chatribari, Guwahati under the joint aegis of Lions Club of Guwahati Greater and Rajasthan Foundation, in which officials from various social and other organizations warmly felicitated Governor Deka. More than 60 social organisations representatives felicitated the Governor.

Earlier, Governor Ramen Deka inaugurated the “Nagrik Abhinandan” samaroh by lighting a lamp. Getting felicitated among his own people, Governor Deka said, “It is the result of the love of the people of Assam that today I have got the opportunity to serve as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Although I am holding the post of Governor, I am always available for all of you.”

During the occasion, Immediate Past President of Lions Greater, Pramod Harlalka; Mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarnia; Chairman of NRL, Bijay Gupta; Former District Governor of Lions Club, Dr. SS Harlalk; President of Lions Greater, Jyoti Agarwal; President of Rajasthan Foundation, Ramesh Pareek; Secretary Dinesh Sharma; and Advisor Chandra Prakash Sharma also expressed their views in the meeting.

Programme coordinator Niru Kabra said that representatives of various social organizations of the city arrived to honour the Governor in the “Nagrik Abhinandan” samaroh. Representatives from more than 60 organizations felicitated Governor Deka and First Lady Rani Deka Kakoti by presenting them fulam gamosa, jhapi, mementos, etc.

Vijay Sharma said that on the occasion, State Treasurer of BJP, Raj Kumar Sharma, councillors of various GMC Wards, officials of Lions District were also present. Immediate Past President of Lions Greater Pramod Harlalka expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the representatives from various organizations who attended the “Nagrik Abhinandan” samaroh and made the event a grand success.

