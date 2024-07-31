Chhattisgarh: Former Assam MP Ramen Deka Sworn in as 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Ramen Deka was officially sworn in as 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh at ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Event saw attendance of prominent figures including Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha. He administered oath of office and secrecy. The key dignitaries included Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, state ministers, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior bureaucrats were also present.

Deka seasoned politician and former Lok Sabha member from Assam succeeded Biswabhusan Harichandan. He had served as Governor since February 2023. Speaking to media Deka expressed enthusiasm for new role. He outlined vision for state’s progress. "Today, I am happy to be Governor of Chhattisgarh."

"I will see that Chhattisgarh marches ahead to become developed state." For that I will work as mediator between Centre and state government he stated. Deka emphasized commitment to act as bridge between state and central government to facilitate Chhattisgarh's development

Drawing on historical ties between Assam and Chhattisgarh Deka expressed intent to strengthen bond between two states. "Assam and Chhattisgarh have long relationship. It will grow further. We share similar problems. I will first try to understand geopolitical situation. Demography and geography in Chhattisgarh are important. I will express my views on various subjects" he added.

At 70 years old Deka brings wealth of political experience to his new role. He was elected as Member of Parliament in 2009 and 2014. He served as president of BJP's Assam state unit. His tenure as national secretary of BJP further adds to extensive political resume.

Upon taking oath Deka reiterated primary objective of advancing Chhattisgarh’s development. He arrived in Raipur on Tuesday to assume duties. He is keen on making positive impact on state's growth trajectory.

With his extensive background in politics and governance Deka’s appointment as Governor is seen as promising development for Chhattisgarh.