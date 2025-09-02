Assam Chief Secretary Chairs Key Meetings on Samagra Shiksha & PM POSHAN, Reviews Progress

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, the Chief Secretary, Assam, chaired the 16th Executive Committee Meeting of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, and the meeting of the State Steering-cum-Monitoring Committee of PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), Assam, on September 1.
During the meeting, Dr Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, apprised the house of the implementation status of the Samagra Shiksha, Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Scheme, and PM POSHAN Scheme in the state.
The Committees reviewed the progress made under the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) 2024–25, the allocations approved by the Government of India for FY 2025–26, and the activities proposed for implementation during the current year.
"I underscored the need for optimal utilisation of the approved allocations to maximise benefits for the intended beneficiaries, while reiterating the importance of sustained efforts to enhance the quality of education in government schools," the Chief Secretary, Assam, said. Emphasis was also laid on ensuring comprehensive support for Children with Special Needs (CWSN). Directions were given to repurpose unused school buildings, arising out of amalgamations, for use by other departments wherever feasible.
The committees further deliberated on exploring collaborations with reputed faculty and coaching centres to develop a podcast series on career guidance for students. On PM POSHAN, the Chief Secretary, Assam, highlighted the importance of intensifying laboratory testing of food samples to ensure strict adherence to prescribed nutritional standards.