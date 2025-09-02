Assam Chief Secretary Chairs Key Meetings on Samagra Shiksha & PM POSHAN, Reviews Progress

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, the Chief Secretary, Assam, chaired the 16th Executive Committee Meeting of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, and the meeting of the State Steering-cum-Monitoring Committee of PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman), Assam, on September 1.

During the meeting, Dr Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, apprised the house of the implementation status of the Samagra Shiksha, Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Scheme, and PM POSHAN Scheme in the state.

The Committees reviewed the progress made under the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) 2024–25, the allocations approved by the Government of India for FY 2025–26, and the activities proposed for implementation during the current year.